It’s 2021, and the Houston Astros Are Being Accused of Cheating Yet Again

The sanctity of professional athletic rules has been a hot topic of conversation for years. Folks are always ready to share their very strong opinions on what competitors should and shouldn't be allowed to do, and this is especially the case in high-profile sports leagues like the MLB.

Baseball has seen quite a number of cheating scandals in recent years, and now the Houston Astros are being accused of some unsportsmanlike conduct to get an edge up over the competition yet again in 2021.