Umpires Are Checking Pitchers’ Hats and Gloves to Make Baseball More Exciting

When it comes to the highest levels of competition, there are always cheaters trying to get one over on their opponent so they can be the best in the business. Granted, there are various layers of bending the rules. Like with steroids, for instance. There is a growing number of people who think that PEDs aren't that big of a deal in pro sports.

There are other forms of cheating, however, that are generally more frowned upon. And cheating is behind the reason umpires are checking pitchers' hats and gloves more frequently these days in baseball.

Wait, why do umpires check pitchers' hats and gloves?

Back to our discussion about "levels" of cheating. Sometimes skirting the rules can fundamentally change the way a game is played or have disastrous effects on the athletes involved. Boxer Antonio Margarito, for instance, put plaster in his gloves that turned to hardened cement. You can imagine what happened to the man he was fighting in the ring. Baseball has had a history of cheating too.

Whether it's players who are going up to the plate with "corked" bats or pitchers/outfielders using sticky tack in order to more easily catch balls, there's a long line of no-good shenanigans that has occurred in America's favorite pastime. When it comes to the matter of sticky tack, however, many officials believe that it's making what is arguably one of the world's most boring popular sports that much more un-fun to watch.

Sure, there's an argument to be made that soccer is a heck of a lot more un-enjoyable to take in than baseball. Seeing a bunch of folks running around and kicking an inflated panda sphere with their feet and maybe seeing the ball make its way into a net a couple of times can be tedious.

Kevin Gausman gets a standing ovation after seven shutout innings heading into the All-Star break, and the umpire ruins the moment to check his hat pic.twitter.com/QkxFQRib9S — MLB Foreign Substance Checks (@StickyCheck) July 11, 2021

Folks like to see other folks score, and score at a high level and score often. Sometimes, rules are implemented to ensure that happens more. Take the NBA, for instance. A lot has changed with the game ever since one-hand-checking was banned in the 2003/2004 season.

While there are some folks who pine for the "old school" days of the game when a defender could place a hand on another player, there are others who enjoy seeing 8 million three pointers in a single game.

Gerrit “spider tack” cole on the bump so crazy he hasn’t been busted for the sticky stuff he’s the most sticked pitcher in baseball #NYYvsBOS — thomas (@thomascurtis_) October 6, 2021

And it appears that the big wigs over in Major League Baseball think that their sport could stand to use some more scoring. This is why umpires are checking pitchers for sticky tack. Officials were asked to, at random intervals, inspect the gloves, belts, and hats of pitchers to see if they're hiding sticky tack on their person.