Fans Have Questions About Phillies Player Brandon Marsh's Hair
Back in 2016, Brandon Marsh was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels right out of high school. He played professionally in the major leagues for the Angels from 2021 to 2022 until he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. Brandon was a pivotal member of the team, helping them make their way to the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros.
In game three, he had his second home run of the playoffs and first home run of the World Series. Although Brandon is known for his talents on the baseball field, fans have a few questions about his hairstyle of choice. Here's what everyone should know about Brandon's hair, as well as what we've learned about the baseball star from his social media posts.
What is the deal with Brandon Marsh's hair?
At first glance, while watching Brandon play baseball on the field, it looks like his hair is drenched in sweat or some type of greasy hair product. It turns out that his hair is wet for his own valid reasons. According to Fox Sports, Brandon prefers to wet his hair before playing baseball.
He revealed that his hair “gets super bristly" if he doesn’t properly wet it before hitting the field. his teammates don’t seem to mind whatsoever. Garrett Stubbs, another player for the Phillies, said, “It’s called having some f--king edge. That guy knows how to find his f--king edge.”
According to Sporting News, the greasy appearance of Brandon‘s hair is directly related to the heavy amount of water he dumps on his head in order to create the right effect.
Here’s what else fans of Brandon Marsh should know about the baseball player.
Brandon's hair isn’t the only interesting thing about the baseball star. He currently has over 49,500 followers on Instagram keeping up with him and his content. He doesn’t have many posts, but his entire page seems to be dedicated to his baseball career.
Brandon‘s sense of humor is on full display if you take a quick scroll through his feed. The oldest picture he posted shows him wearing a 69ers jersey and shrugging his shoulders in a frustrated way. He added a playful caption that said, “When they tell you that your sister is a better athlete [frowning emoji].”
In another picture Brandon shared, he's seen posing with his mother in front of the bright lights of the baseball field while wearing an Angels jersey. He added a caption describing himself as a “mama's boy" with an angel halo emoji. In 2021, he posted a shout-out to all the people who have supported him along the way in his baseball career.
He wrote, “I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who helped me achieve my lifelong goal. I could not have done this on my own. 2021 has had its ups and downs, but I’m grateful for it all. ‘Til next year. To the ones I’ve lost, this one’s for you.”
He added a couple of pictures of himself in his baseball uniform with some very serious facial expressions.