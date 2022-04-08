Collecting All of the Cover Athletes Will Give You a Special Item in 'MLB the Show 22'

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani graces the cover of MLB the Show 22, and he's only the latest in a long line of other baseball stars to front the popular video game series.

In The Show, players can collect cards of 12 of the recent cover athletes. Collecting all 12 of the Diamond Dynasty cards is one of the only ways to obtain the Diamond 96 OVR Joe Mauer card, but getting all of them won't be easy. Here's what you need to know to complete your own collection.