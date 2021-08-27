Meet the Cast for '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 3

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3.

Another 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season, another cast full of hopeful (and sometimes hopeless) couples. Season 3 is made up of six couples who all hope to make their respective relationships work in foreign countries.

But who is in the cast and who are the newbies that longtime 90 Day Fiancé fans don't even know yet? Read on to find out!