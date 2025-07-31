Here's What Happened to Shain Gandee From the MTV Reality Show 'Buckwild' The reality show was canceled in 2013. By Niko Mann Published July 31 2025, 9:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @shaingandee

If you remember the MTV reality show Buckwild, you may remember one of the show's cast members, Shain Gandee. Buckwild followed a group of young friends from West Virginia as they lived their lives in 2013. The show featured the cast as they shot off guns, had mud fights, threw garbage, and swam in a dump truck they used as a swimming pool, all while cursing profusely.

Article continues below advertisement

According to USA Today, many in West Virginia didn't like Buckwild because it showed "bad behavior that perpetuates the hillbilly stereotype." The reality show was popular and drew in 3 million viewers every episode. However, it was canceled the same year it premiered due to the untimely death of Shain Gandee.

Source: MTV

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Shain Gandee from 'Buckwild'?

Shain Gandee was just 21 when he was found dead inside an SUV in a ditch. According to NPR, the reality TV star died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. His uncle, 48-year-old David Gandee, and 27-year-old Donald Robert Myers were also found dead inside the vehicle, a Ford Bronco, per ABC News. The trio had last been seen around 3 a.m., after leaving Larry's Bar in Charleston, W.Va. The men said they were going four-wheeling after leaving the bar, or going "muddin,'" as it's called in the region.

The Bronco was found more than 30 hours later in a rural area accessible to all-terrain vehicles. Shain was in the driver's seat, and the Bronco was deeply stuck in the mud with the muffler completely submerged. Cpl. B.D. Humphreys from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said the deaths were accidental. One of Shain's friends reportedly found the Bronco while searching for him after he was reported missing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Buckwild stars Ashley Whitt and Shain Gandee in 2013.

"The vehicle and bodies were found by one of Shain Gandee's friends who was searching the trails and ridges in the area for him and the others," read a statement from the Sheriff's Office. "The vehicle sat unevenly, but upright, and was partially submerged in deep mud. Mud was covering the lower part of the passenger side door of the vehicle, but the driver's side of the vehicle was above the mud. The muffler of the vehicle was completely below the surface of the mud."

Article continues below advertisement

"The Bronco was found next to a ridge-top trail," the statement continued. "That section of the trail itself was passable for four-wheel drive vehicles. However, the Bronco was in a mud pit next to the trail. That area is accessed by following the wooded trails for approximately one mile from Shain Gandee's residence, near Thaxton Hollow in Sissonville."

One of the worst things that happened in my childhood was Shain Gandee death & MTV canceling Buckwild 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — EM 🩺 (@_xemani) July 23, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Shain was the prom king in high school and reportedly had a great relationship with his parents, Dale and Loretta. Buckwild had originally been given a second season, but the reality show was canceled after Shain's tragic death.