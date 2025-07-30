‘Love Island’ Star JaNa Craig’s BFF Says Kenny Searched “I Don’t Like Black Women” "If you have access, go thru your mans phone TODAY. Search keywords like 'I don't like black women.'" By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 30 2025, 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Peacock/TikTok/@jana.craig

In less than a week, the romance between Love Island USA alums JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez went from a beautiful love story to a cautionary tale. One year after making fans fall in love with them and their connection on the show, the couple shocked everyone when they decided to part ways. Initially, the breakup was cordial until JaNa called Kenny out for being a "manipulative liar" in response to his breakup statement.

Article continues below advertisement

The Dominican reality star has since been accused of making racist remarks about JaNa, who is Black. The allegations came within their inner circle, as JaNa's former co-stars, including PPG crew, Serena Page and Leah Kateb, jumped to her defense and confirmed Kenny is allegedly racist and used JaNa for "clout." JaNa's BFF, Charmane Smith, also entered the chat with information that support the ongoing claims regarding his behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

'Love Island' star JaNa Craig's best friend, Charmane, claimed Kenny was never attracted to her.

Charmane took to Instagram on July 29, 2025 with a warning targeted at Kenny. In a screenshot of the story obtained by The Shade Room, she warned her followers not to fall for a man who secretly hates her like how JaNa allegedly did.

"If you have access, go thru your mans phone TODAY," Charmane wrote. "Search keywords like 'I don't like black women, I thought I would get more money from this, I'm faking this relationship, going on the show would be for clout, I can't wait to be done w this so I can f--k hella b--ches." "You'll thank me later," she added. "P.S.- NEVER spare a man… Dog them out babygirl <3." Charmane also shared another slide stating, "I don't play about JaNa!!!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

What did JaNa and Kenny say about their breakup?

JaNa and Kenny each addressed their split via Instagram Stories. The Traitors star led the charge in confirming they were over and alluded to Kenny being dishonest during the relationship. "As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together," JaNa stated. "Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is."

Article continues below advertisement

"Discovering someone you loved isn't who you thought they were," she continued, "and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn't been genuine since day one has been truly devastating." Kenny followed-up with a story and wrote that he was trying to "process everything privately."

Article continues below advertisement

"Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye," he shared. "Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term." Kenny added: "I'll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created." "I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa's path forward brings her nothing but happiness."

Article continues below advertisement

JaNa and her friends slammed Kenny's statement. In addition to her critiquing his alleged lies, Leah cleared him on her Instagram account. "Tell the truth for once," Leah wrote. "Racist, clout/money hungry and a scammer since DAY 1!!!! Tryna make it seem like it's something it's not. Dw, our Nay is blessed & highly favored." Love Island USA Season 6 alum Olivia "Liv" Walker also scoffed at Kenny's post, calling it a "pathetic excuse for a story.