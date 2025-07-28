‘Love Island USA’s’ JaNa Craig Unfollowed Kenny Rodgriguez on IG Before Their Split The fan favorite couple were spotted together hours news of their breakup surfaced in July 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 28 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

While Love Island was already must-see TV in many households in the U.S., the UK, and Australia, there was something special in the sauce of Love Island USA Season 6. The season earned its title as one of the franchise's (if not THE) most successful seasons to date. So much so that the season's stars made history as the first to secure a spinoff on Peacock, Love Island: Beyond the Villa. The new series featured several fan favorites navigating their relationships after the show.

Article continues below advertisement

One couple fans were excited to catch up with on Beyond the Villa was JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez. JaNa and Kenny finished in third place in the competition, but quickly discovered they wanted to be in each other's lives when the cameras stopped rolling. Sadly, after just one year of dating, reports surfaced that JaNa and Kenny ended their love affair far too soon. Here's what we know about what led to the couple's shocking split.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez break up?

JaNa and Kenny's split wasn't something fans saw coming on their Summer 2025 radar. However, according to TMZ, JaNa decided to break up with Kenny on Sunday, July 27, 2025. It's unclear why they broke up, though there have been rumors that infidelity played a role. The decision shocked the couple's fan base, many of whom watched videos of them seeming completely in love just hours before they reportedly split.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenny and JaNa appeared to be in good spirits the day before their split during his visit to Los Angeles, Calif. In the video, the pair went out for a bite to eat after spending the morning at the gym. At one point in the video, JaNa seductively chewed on the strawberry Kenny fed her, proving she was still all about her man.

In another post shared on TikTok from Saturday, July 26, they were spotted dancing and getting cozy with one another while dancing at a party. However, just hours after the event, their relationship was reportedly finito.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Love Island' stars dropped a significant clue that they weren't in a good place before their breakup.

Some eagle-eyed fans saw their breakup coming. A source further disclosed to TMZ that the Love Island alums removed one another from their Instagram bios, which was a major indication that their relationship was on the rocks. JaNa also unfollowed Kenny and deleted their photos from her main grid, though he still follows her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Peacock