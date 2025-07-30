Kenny Rodriguez From ‘Love Island’ Accused of Making Racist Remarks About Ex, JaNa Craig The 'Love Island USA' Season 6 contestant was called out for allegedly being a " "racist, clout/money hungry scammer since Day 1!" By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 30 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kennyrodriguez, @janacraig_

Fans of Love Island USA were stunned when one of the fan favorites from Season 6, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, broke up in July 2025. Distractify reported on July 28 that the couple, who came in third during the competition, ended their relationship after one year of dating. The split came just one day after they were spotted together at a party in Los Angeles, Calif.

JaNa and Kenny's breakup came one week after they appeared on the Love Island spinoff, Beyond the Villa. They initially kept the details of their breakup private, unsurprisingly causing fans to inquire about what happened. They've since shared their sides of the story, and JaNa's painted an unsettling picture of Kenny, suggesting that he's racist. Here's what to know.

Is 'Love Island' star Kenny Rodriguez racist?

Following the news of their breakup, fans resorted to their own theories regarding what happened, with some of the popular rumors stating Kenny cheated on JaNa and possibly had a secret family. On Tuesday, July 29, the couple addressed their breakup via their respective Instagram accounts. JaNa released a statement on her Instagram Stories confirming they ended the relationship for reasons that were worse than what the digital rumor mill suggested.

"Hi, my loves. Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me. As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together,” JaNa wrote in a story. "Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories, and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting, and disappointing it truly is. Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating."

Kenny also provided a statement to fans, telling them his and JaNa's split had been "incredibly difficult" for him to navigate. However, he spoke highly of his ex, stating, "I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa’s path forward brings her nothing but happiness."

Soon after Kenny hit publish on his story, JaNa reacted to it by posting a screenshot of his post, stating he wasn't being honest about what happened between them. "@kennyrodriguez stfu you manipulative liar,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “You not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!! My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off.”

JaNa's friends and Love Island USA co-stars Serena Page and Leah Kateb also chimed in to support their PPG member. Leah replied to Kenny's story and called him a "racist, clout/money hungry scammer since Day 1!" Serena also stated in an Instagram comment obtained by Instagram account @toohotteaa that Kenny is a "narcissist and a racist." Kenny, who is Dominican, previously seemed smitten with JaNa, a Black woman. He praised her on his Instagram account multiple times before their split.

In addition to the reality stars' allegations, DeuxMoi released a screenshot of an anonymous tip claiming JaNa found texts on his phone that he was using her for "business/clout" and allegedly called her racial slurs in the texts with his friends.

JaNa's BFF, Charmane, also entered the chat amid Kenny's racist allegations.

In addition to her PPG girls, JaNa's best friend, Charmane Smith, followed up with a statement on her story claiming Kenny never loved nor was attracted to JaNa or Black women in general, and was using her for money and fame.

"My advice for women in relationships: If you have access, go through your man's phone TODAY," Charmane posted in an Instagram Story. "Search keywords like 'I don't like Black women, I thought I would get more money from this, I'm faking this relationship, going on the show would be for clout, I can't wait to be done with this so I can f--k hella b---hes."

What has Kenny said about being accused of racism?