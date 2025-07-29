Did ‘Love Island’ Winners Amaya and Bryan Break Up? Sources Say They “Called It Quits” The fan favorite couple will reportedly address their breakup rumors at the 'Love Island USA' reunion. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 29 2025, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

It turns out that 30 episodes six days a week isn't enough for Love Island USA fans. Those who became committed to the couples on the show want to remain informed about how the love connections have maintained since the cameras stopped rolling.

Love Island USA Season 7 viewers are especially curious about the season's winners, Amaya "Papaya" Espinal and Bryan Arenelas. The reality darlings won the competition during the Season 7 finale and seemed to be eager to start their post-villa romance. However, since they decided to split the $50,000 grand prize and give themselves an "opportunilee" to make their courtship last, reports surfaced that they've already broken up. So, is it true? Here's what to know.

Did Amaya and Brian break up after 'Love Island'?

Rumors swirled of Amaya and Brian's breakup on July 28, 2025. The news was shared by Instagram fan account @toohotteaa. In the post, the account shared a photo of Brian and Amaya together with the headline, "Love Island Season 7 winners allegedly have split after leaving the villa." The account then wrote in the post's caption that the couple allegedly called it quits after just a few weeks away from the villa.

"Oh no, tea sippers, it looks like Love Island USA winners Bryan and Amaya might’ve have called it quits," Toohotteaa wrote. "A source tells us Amaya and Bryan ended things after trying to work things out after being out of the villa together and being exclusive for two weeks."

The post continued sharing that Amaya and Bryan were hopeful they could make their relationship work outside of the show. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, and they reportedly planned on sharing more of what happened between them at the Love Island Season 7 reunion, airing on Aug. 25, 2025. The special, which will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, will cover the full reason that led to their breakup.

As of this writing, neither Bryan nor Amaya confirmed the tea regarding their split was true. Nonetheless, fans shared their thoughts on the split underneath the post's comments, with many claiming the idea of them no longer together wasn't too surprising. "I would have walked away if I seen those tattoos too," one fan expressed. "Good for Amaya." "Am I surprised? Absolutely not," another declared. "We all saw that coming…but hey, least he split the money," a viewer said.

Did Bryan cheat on Amaya?

Before it was unofficially confirmed that Amaya and Bryan's love story was over after just two weeks, the couple didn't seem to be on much of a united front. Since they left the villa, they've been seemingly doing their own things. Amaya returned to her hometown, New York City, and had a party with her family and friends to celebrate her and Bryan's Love Island win.

Bryan also posted several photos and videos of him spending time in Los Angeles, Calif. and New York. On July 28, 2025, he shared a post of him and his friends enjoying, according to the post's caption, "24 hours in NY." Unfortunately, Amaya wasn't present in the photos, which showed him attending a club booking. Soon after the event, @toohotteaa posted a photo of him pouring liquor into a mystery woman's mouth in the club while shirtless. Bryan and Amaya haven't mentioned the club outing at this time.

