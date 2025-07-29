'Next Gen LA' Casting Rumors Claim Several Kids of 'RHOBH' Stars Will Join — but Who Will They Be? Fans think several kids from the franchise have joined the cast. By Niko Mann Published July 29 2025, 6:30 p.m. ET Source: Bravo / Eugene Gologursky

Fans of the reality show Next Gen NYC think that several children of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have joined the cast following rumors shared online. The Bravo show's New York cast includes several kids of stars from other Real Housewives franchises, including RHONJ star Teresa Giudice's daughter, Gia, RHOA star Kandi Burruss's daughter, Riley, and RHOSLC star Meredith Marks' son, Brooks.

Hudson McLerov, Ariana Biermann, Georgia McCann, Emira D'Spain, Shai Fruchter, Ava Dash, and Charlie Zakkour are also in the New York cast.

Source: Bravo / Eugene Gologursky / Phylicia J. L. Munn

What are the 'Next Gen LA' cast rumors?

According to Bravo With Bianca, the Los Angeles cast could include one of Kyle Richards's daughters, Sophia Umansky. Sophia was often seen on RHOBH with her family, as well as on the Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills. Also rumored to be joining the cast of Next Gen LA is former RHOBH star Denise Richards's daughter with Charlie Sheen, Sami Sheen. Former cast member Lisa Rinna's daughter with Harry Hamlin, Amelia, is rumored to have joined the cast as well.

Former RHOBH cast member Adrienne Maloof's sons with ex-husband Paul Nassif, Gavin, Christian, and Colin, are also rumored to have joined the Bravo reality show. RHOA star Cynthia Bailey's daughter with singer Leon Robinson, Noelle Robinson, may also be a cast member of Next Gen LA. Skai Jackson, Alabama Barker, Jodi Woods, Nia Sioux, Landon Barker, and Nick Dubrow are also rumored cast members. Nick is the son of RHOC star Heather Dubrow.

"Bravo is working on a Next Gen LA," said Bianca in a video shared on TikTok. "Noelle Robinson, Amelia Hamlin, Sophia Umansky, Sami Sheen, Preston Pippen, Skai Jackson, Alabama Barker, Jodi Woods, The Maloof sons, Nia from Dance Moms, Landon Barker, and Nick Dubrow."

"Now, Cynthia Baily and Adrienne Maloof were both asked about this in interviews, and they did kinda confirm something like this was happening, but that didn't say for sure if their kids were on the show. They just said, 'If they wanna do it, they should do it,'" she added.

According to US Weekly, RHOC star Shannon Beador sparked rumors that one of her children was joining the show after her hairstylist, Julius Michael, shared a post on Instagram.

The post was captioned, "The Next Generation is 🔥 @sophiebeador All grown up and becoming the #queen she is #highlights #blondehair #JuliusMichael #summervibes @juliusmichaelsalon #haircut #longhair #sexy #hair @ortizarty #blondeme from @schwarzkopfusa for the win!@bravotv #NextGen 😉 You did good @shannonbeador #sophiebeador is an amazing girl!!."

Next Gen NYC reportedly “follows a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight — or at least close enough for good lighting — as they stumble into adulthood one brunch, breakup, and spontaneous decision at a time." The show's creator, Michaline Babich, did not confirm an LA version of the show, but she told The Hollywood Reporter that she never meant for Next Gen NYC to include kids from the Real Housewives.