Is Sutton Stracke Leaving 'RHOBH'? A Look at the Star's Season 14 Drama With Her Castmates Sutton Stracke joined 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in 2020 as former star Lisa Rinna's friend.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was one to remember. In case you missed it, the Bravo show's monumental season brought on some new blood that were already established in the 90210, including Bozoma Saint John and friends of the show Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton. However, before the season ended, Garcelle Beauvais, the show's first Black full-time cast member, announced she wouldn't be returning to the show to focus on other projects.

After Garcelle announced her departure, many wondered what the future held for the rest of the cast, including her BFF on the show, Sutton Stracke. Sutton, who joined RHOBH at the same time as the actor in 2020 as a friend and later housewife. So, is her time on RHOBH over, too? Here's everything to know.



Is Sutton Stracke leaving 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?'

Sutton hasn't announced any immediate plans to leave RHOBH, though anyone who watched her in Season 14 would be surprised if she did. The season showed her and Garcelle constantly at odds with the remaining members of the — Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Erika Jayne. During a Season 14 cast trip to St. Lucia, their tension worsened when Sutton felt Dorit and Erika were orchestrating a "collusion" behind her back, something they denied.

"You know why Sutton’s mind goes to we were colluding? Because that’s the kind of behavior…she would do," Dorit said of Sutton on the show.



Sutton is apparently not on good terms with her BFF Garcelle Beauvais.

Sutton's strained relationships likely would become harder to naviagate without Garcelle, who has been with her on her RHOBH journey from the beginning. However, according to Parade, The Jamie Foxx Show star may not be in her longtime friend's corner, either. An insider told the outlet that Sutton and Garcelle haven't been on speaking terms since the season and its three-part reunion ended due to Sutton reportedly not defending her friends against the group.

"Garcelle was livid at the reunion," the source said. "She stormed off set and refused to take a photo with the cast. She was very upset at Sutton for not defending her and sort of backing down against Kyle when it comes to the situation with Morgan [Wade]. Garcelle felt totally blindsided by Sutton. They did not speak after the reunion.”

The source added that, since taping for the reunion ended, "Sutton and Garcelle are still not speaking, but Sutton and Kyle are.” Sutton and Garcelle argued over her "blind loyalty" to Kyle when she didn't join her in pushing Kyle to explain her rumored relationship with Morgan, opting to only say "I hope you do," when she told the group, "maybe I'll have a great story to share with you guys,” when they badgered her about the relationship.

While fans are concerned over their friendship, Sutton seemed to show that she and Garcelle are on good terms by continuing to post photos from their time filming RHOBH Season 14 together, though she could be just reminiscing about the days when her friend would answer her calls. Only time will tell!