‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Has Been on a Unique Weight Loss Journey

A performer at heart, Erika Jayne rose to fame first not as a housewife but as a pop singer. Her debut single, “Roller Coaster,” hit the top of the Billboard dance charts, and her debut album, “Pretty Mess,” also did well on the Billboard charts. She is also known for her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as some other high-profile legal issues. Now, Erika’s in the process of revitalizing her music career, and her weight loss journey is only the beginning.

Erika joined the cast of the RHOBH in Season 6. At the time, she was married to Tom Girardi, a famous lawyer best known for the case that inspired the movie Erin Brockovich. She came in hot as a new housewife and quickly became known for her ability to not stand down in a fight. Her storyline soon shifted, however, when it was discovered that Tom had been stealing millions of dollars from his clients. Keep reading for details on her weight loss journey.

Erika’s legal woes were featured heavily on ‘RHOBH’ prior to her weight loss.

Tom’s criminal activities had a life-altering effect on Erika. Tom’s crimes were being looked at intensely, and Erika’s personal items were also being examined. Erika not only had to deal with the stress of the case, but she also had to deal with it publicly while filming RHOBH. The case took its toll on her, and when the heat was officially taken off of her, she decided it was time to focus on her music career.

Erika Jayne’s weight loss began with a trip to the doctor’s office.

When Season 13 began, the RHOBH cast was shocked at Erika’s much slimmer appearance. She shared that her weight loss journey began when she started getting hormonal treatment for menopause. Erika also credits the preparation for her Vegas residency for helping her lose weight, as she had to get in good physical condition to handle the frequent performances. Some of her fellow cast mates, however, think that she isn't being totally honest about how she lost the weight.

Ozempic may be the craze, but Erika says it has nothing to do with her weight loss.

One RHOBH diamond holder, Sutton Stracke, isn't convinced that Erika lost the weight the way she said she had. During an interview with Us Weekly, Sutton threw a little shade towards Erika’s weight loss, saying, “I’ve been through the menopause, but I still don’t look like that, but OK.” Her skepticism is most likely a nod to the fact that many housewives in other franchises have turned to using Ozempic, a medication that is meant to be used to treat diabetes to lose weight.

