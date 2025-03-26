Bozoma Saint John Happily Spoils Her Daughter, Lael — What She’s Said About Motherhood Bozoma's daughter was born after her first child, Eve, died during the 'RHOBH' star's pregnancy. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 26 2025, 4:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@badassboz

When Bozoma Saint John entered Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans were pleased to see the LA girlboss show the person behind the impeccable branding. Before RHOBH became an option, Boz was already known for her power moves as the marketing genius that brought her magic to conglomerates like Netflix and Apple.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her already earned flowers, seeing her among her co-stars Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and friends Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton, made her more relatable. Additionally, Boz kept fans' attention when she opened up about motherhood, from raising her daughter as a single mother, to considering having more children after unimaginable loss. Here's what to know about Boz's daughter and plans to expand her home to a new baby.

Article continues below advertisement

'RHOBH' star Bozoma Saint John gave birth to her daughter, Lael, after the death of her first child.

Boz's daughter, Lael Saint John, was born in 2010 during her marriage to Peter Saint John. Lael's birth came after the Bravo star and her husband lost their first child, Eve. Boz opened up about her daughter's death during an interview with OWN with Lael and her mother that her daughter died after she began experiencing the early stages of pre-clampsia. She was admitted to labor and delivery for high blood pressure at six-and-a-half months, and Eve died in the hospital.

"I was grief-stricken, you know, that I had prepared to be a mom; then I was not a mom," Boz said. "That was devastating." The entrepreneur dedicated her brand, Eve by Boz, to her late daughter. Boz also opened up about the loss during an episode of RHOBH, stating Eve's loss didn't deter her from wanting to become a mother, stating she decided, "I was meant to be a mother and wanted to have another baby."

Article continues below advertisement

Peter and Boz eventually tried again, resulting in Lael's birth. After her husband died of cancer in 2013, she became a single parent, and she happily dotes on her only child. Boz often gives her fans on Instagram insight into her and her daughter's lavish life, including them jet-setting to a new vacation spot every year for her birthday, something she promised to do rather than getting her a gift.

Article continues below advertisement

"When Lael was 3, I told her that she wouldn’t get any more birthday presents... but I would always give her birthday trips/experiences ANYWHERE in the world she wanted to go," she said on Instagram in 2021. "We’ve had a lot of adventures since then... all building on a lifetime of unforgettable memories."

Article continues below advertisement

Bozoma Saint John has said she wants more children in the future.

While Boz and her daughter are living a life of luxury as a duo, the former Uber exec said she's not opposed to adding to her family unit. During her RHOBH debut, she shared that she and her boyfriend, Keely, had begun discussing having children together, despite only being together for eight months. Boz said she was concerned if she could have children due to her age and having fibroids, benign tumors that grow in the uterus. She shared during the surgery that she knew Keely was who she wanted to have more children with.