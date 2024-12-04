Jennifer Tilly Is a 'Real Housewife' Friend Now — Details on Her Divorce Settlement

When Jennifer Tilly joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 10 as a guest, it was a bit jarring seeing such a big television and movie star on the show. She returned for another season, and later, at the start of Season 14, she came back as a "friend of," which is a step up from guest. Now, she's sharing more about her life, including details about her ex-husband from her marriage that ended in 1991.

But who is Jennifer Tilly's ex-husband? According to her on the show, she received a pretty sweet divorce settlement from her ex, who was part of the team that originally developed The Simpsons as a television show. Jennifer explains on RHOBH that she was able to get a piece of that pie following her divorce.

Source: Bravo

Who is Jennifer Tilly's ex-husband?

Jennifer married Sam Simon in 1984, before he helped develop The Simpsons. He was a TV writer for shows like Cheers and Taxi. The Simpsons premiered on Fox in 1989, and from there the rest is (sort of) history. The adult animated show became arguably the largest to ever air on television and it remains on Fox with new weekly episodes to this day. Jennifer was there for the start of it, alongside husband Sam.

In the early days of The Simpsons, though, Sam faced some backlash in regards to how he ran things in the writers' room. One female writer claimed that Sam didn't allow female writers to contribute to the writing team. However, he was also a big part of making The Simpsons what it was, and he remained a beloved part of the team that made the show what it is. In 1991, Jennifer and Sam split up.

#Emmys tonight! Flashback to last time I went with @SimonSam. He was nominated every year and never won. All his friends were using them as door stops and toilet paper holders. He desperately wanted one so he could treat it irreverently. Then he co-created The Simpsons & won 9! pic.twitter.com/3EeOvmbJXI — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) September 17, 2018

He didn't marry again until 2000, when he married Playboy Playmate Jami Ferrell. However, that marriage lasted just three weeks. In 2012, Sam was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. And in 2015, Sam died. He was survived by longtime girlfriend Kate Porter and he reportedly made efforts to leave a bulk portion of his assets to charity.

Jennifer Tilly says she got a piece of 'The Simpsons' in her divorce settlement.

During an episode of RHOBH, Jennifer opens up about her divorce with the show's main cast members, who have had their own fair share of public splits over the years. Jennifer explains that she was with Sam for a long time, and when they got divorced, she walked away with a pretty sweet deal.

Jennifer Tilly’s ex husband being the creator of the simpsons is another level of rich pic.twitter.com/uVckxQg6UO — M (@MrjBmg_) December 4, 2024

"We were together for about 10 years, and then when we got divorced, I got a piece of The Simpsons in the divorce settlement," she says on the show. "Nobody knew that The Simpsons was going to go on for trillions of years. Honestly, every day, I'm like, 'Thank you Sam!'"