When Does 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Air on Peacock? What to Know The After Show for Bravo's beloved show also airs on the streaming platform. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 17 2024, 11:44 a.m. ET

Since the season aired, most fans have enjoyed Bozoma and Jennifer's arrivals and seeing the seasoned cast — Kyle, Dorit, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke — continue or add to the friction among the friend group. With all of the drama happening this season, it's a wonder that some fans haven't been watching the episodes live. However, if you've been too busy to get wrapped up in the 90210 drama, there's a way to watch it on Peacock, though it will be delayed.

Source: Bravo

When does 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' air on Peacock?

RHOBH airs new episodes on Peacock on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST. The series airs on Peacock the following day at midnight, giving anyone who missed the show live a few hours after it airs.

Peacock is the official streaming home for RHOBH and has been since the NBC-affiliated streaming app launched in July 2020. The app also allows fans to tune into the RHOBH After Show, which typically airs on the same day as the episode's Peacock premiere. While the Housewives After Show also airs on its YouTube account, watching it on Peacock gives fans an unfiltered view of what the cast goes through as the episodes air.

Fans witnessed the unfiltered banter between the women in multiple After Show episodes, including one from a December 2024 After Show episode where Sutton spoke to Garcelle and Jennifer about her attempt to increase her bond with the women by writing down a few words for them to have a sisterhood moment. She said on the After Show that she was "hurt" that most of her castmates — including her BFFs Garcelle and Jennifer — thought she wasn't being genuine.