Lisa Rinna on Life After 'RHOBH' and Why She Only Talks to a Select Few Ex Co-Stars (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Lisa Rinna knows a little something about drama. Her early career included playing out dramatic scenes on soap operas like Melrose Place and Days of Our Lives, which quickly put her on the mainstream media's radar. In 2012, Lisa brought her real-life drama to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The latter brought her a new, larger fanbase who tuned into one of her memorable feuds and even more memorable lines such as "You'll never go near my husband."

Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, following the death of her beloved mother, Lois, Lisa decided to step away from RHOBH for good. And while her fans miss her pithy one-liners and over-the-top fashions, she's been working on other projects, such as an appearance in Walmart's "adver-taining" campaign for their Black Friday "Deals of Desire" event. While speaking about the partnership with Distractify, Lisa told us that while RHOBH is in her purview, she's still connected with them — well, at least some of them!

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna remains in contact with three of her 'RHOBH' co-stars since leaving the show.

Lisa told Distractify that, while she hasn't been on RHOBH since the Season 12 reunion, she hasn't completely stripped herself from her diamond. She said that, despite not filming the show anymore, she still reaches out to the people she wants to speak to, which is a select few.

"I miss some of my friends, you know, but I get to see them, so that's great," Lisa shared. Though she keeps in touch with some of her former co-stars whom she considers her friend, the former reality star said there's a select few of them who she calls these days, and that's "Kyle [Richards], Erika [Jayne], and Dorit [Kemsley]."

Article continues below advertisement

During her time on RHOBH, Lisa formed connections with Kyle, Erika, and Dorit, and she has posted herself supporting their projects, including Erika's Vegas show, which she attended with Kyle and Dorit in September 2023. She also reunited with Kathy Hilton in April 2024 after they made amends following their long-standing feud. However, she also made a few foes, including Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. The latter announced her exit from RHOBH in April 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Walmart and Tina Rowden

Lisa Rinna spoke to 'Distractify' about her role in Walmart's "Deals for Desire" Black Friday event.

While Lisa is choosy about which housewife she spends her free time with, she rarely gets much of it these days. In 2024, she returned to her acting roots with guest appearances on So Help Me Todd and Lopez vs. Lopez. Lisa also rekindled her longtime relationship with Lifetime with a starring role in the film Mommy Meanest. Lisa also brought her acting skills to Walmart for their holiday "adver-taining" campaign, Deals of Desire.

Article continues below advertisement

The campaign included a rollout of videos every day between Nov. 11 until Nov. 17 and highlighted the brand’s unbeatable Black Friday deals and a side of drama that will be sure to entertain customers. Lisa provided the drama by playing both an "evil" and "good" twins Lilith and Faith for her role in the 10-episode series.

"I've had so much fun playing different characters again," Lisa told us of the opportunity. "You know, it's what I do. I'm an actor, so at the end of the day to get to go play, comedy, drama, whatever it is, I'm game for it. It's really what I love."

Article continues below advertisement

Now that she's doing what she loves with her husband, Harry Hamlin, and daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle, Lisa feels free to do whatever her heart desires. She said she's taking advantage of her freedom in 2025 and promises fans will continue seeing more of her and her famous lips in the new year.