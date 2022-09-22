What Happened Between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna in Aspen? The Essential 'RHOBH' Breakdown

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Sept. 21 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The long-awaited trip to Aspen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 has officially ended, and, though the ladies are back in the 90210 area code, the fallout from the vacation is far from over.

Long before the season kicked off, speculation about the Aspen trip went rampant online.