Todd's Sister on 'So Help Me Todd' Is Allison Grant — Here's What to Know About Her

Leaves aren't the only thing dropping during fall. It's series premiere season, which means a whole bunch of new shows are getting their time in the spotlight. The CBS show So Help Me Todd is one recent addition to the primetime schedule. It has a powerhouse cast that features primetime veterans and award-winning actors in this all-new lawyer drama show.

The series follows attorney Margaret Wright (Marcia Gay Harden) and her investigator son Todd (Skylar Astin).