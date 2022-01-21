With the Return of 'Star Trek: Picard,' Whoopi Goldberg Reprises an Iconic Role

The first season of Picard takes place 20 years after the events of The Next Generation. The titular Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) has long since retired, having been emotionally wounded by the death of his friend Data in Star Trek: Nemesis and the destruction of Romulus in the 2009 Star Trek reboot. Though his Starfleet days were once behind him, he enters the next chapter of his life in sobering and spectacular fashion.

The second season marks the return of more classic characters.