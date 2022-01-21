With the Return of 'Star Trek: Picard,' Whoopi Goldberg Reprises an Iconic Role

With the Return of 'Star Trek: Picard,' Whoopi Goldberg Reprises an Iconic RoleBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Jan. 21 2022, Published 6:54 p.m. ET
For Star Trek fans, the wait for more of Star Trek: Picard is nearly over. The critically acclaimed continuation to Star Trek: The Next Generation will soon return on Paramount Plus. The first season already had several popular actors from across the Star Trek universe reprise their roles as classic members of Starfleet and beyond. With Season 2 of Picard finally on the horizon, even more fan favorites are set to return, including Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan.
The first season of Picard takes place 20 years after the events of The Next Generation. The titular Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) has long since retired, having been emotionally wounded by the death of his friend Data in Star Trek: Nemesis and the destruction of Romulus in the 2009 Star Trek reboot. Though his Starfleet days were once behind him, he enters the next chapter of his life in sobering and spectacular fashion.
The second season marks the return of more classic characters.
Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'Star Trek.'
In the official trailer for Season 2 of Picard, the former captain leads a new crew into the past as they travel to 21st century Earth to save the future of the galaxy. While new threats alter the course of history as Picard knows it, he finds himself seeking the consultation of an old friend. Along his new journey, Picard reunites with Guinan, played once again by Whoopi Goldberg.
Longtime Star Trek fans will certainly remember Guinan from The Next Generation. In her original appearances, Guinan is an alien bartender in the Ten-Forward lounge aboard the USS Enterprise-D. Despite her appearance, she is several hundred years old and is known to divulge an endless amount of wisdom to the crewmates aboard the ship. Many fans of the series regard Guinan as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on the series.
Whoopi expressed interest in returning to Picard as early as February 2019. Her wish would be granted less than a year later. In a January 2020 episode of The View, Patrick Stewart himself invited Whoopi to be featured in Season 2. The invitation and her subsequent acceptance were met with a standing ovation.
The 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 cast features plenty of returning actors.
Whoopi Goldberg isn't the only classic Star Trek actor returning in Picard. John de Lancie is set to reprise his role as Q.
Jeri Ryan will also return to reprise her Star Trek: Voyager role of Seven of Nine. Though she was a recurring character in Season 1 of Picard, she joins Season 2 as part of the main cast.
Allison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, and Orla Brady will also return to reprise their Season 1 roles. Brent Spiner — known for playing Data in The Next Generation — will return to play Altan Inigo Soong.
When is the 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 premiere date?
The new season is set to begin streaming weekly on Paramount Plus starting on March 3, 2022. The season will last 10 episodes. Production on a third season has already begun.