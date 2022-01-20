'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Is Finally Coming Out — The Cast Has New and Old Faces

Strange New Worlds features iconic characters and new faces to expand the Star Trek Universe. Captain Pike will be portrayed by Anson Mount. Having previously portrayed Pike in Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery, he now reprises the role as a main character.

He's not the only one returning either. Rebecca Romijn reprises her Discovery role as Number One, a classic but underdeveloped character from the original series. Ethan Peck also returns to portray Star Trek veteran Spock.