Shake From 'Love Is Blind' Has a Girlfriend — and It's Not Deepti

Shake debuted who we assume to be his new girlfriend, Emily, in an Instagram post that was captioned, “Good things come to those who don’t settle.”

Per Emily’s Instagram, she first introduced the veterinarian to her followers in early March, not long after the Season 2 Love Is Blind reunion premiered on Netflix. Emily lives in Miami, Fla. but she has documented her trips to visit Shake in the Chi by way of her Instagram stories.