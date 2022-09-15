'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Catches Up With (Almost) All of the Season 2 Cast Members

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special for Season 2.

There are quite a few couples and plenty of singular cast members from Season 2 of Love Is Blind that fans are still talking about. Like Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, who made waves as the "villain" of the season when he made multiple comments about fiancé Deepti Vempati ahead of their wedding. So, is Shake in the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special?