'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Catches Up With (Almost) All of the Season 2 Cast Members
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special for Season 2.
There are quite a few couples and plenty of singular cast members from Season 2 of Love Is Blind that fans are still talking about. Like Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, who made waves as the "villain" of the season when he made multiple comments about fiancé Deepti Vempati ahead of their wedding. So, is Shake in the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special?
With the way things ended with Shake in the season finale, it's hard to imagine a world where Shake would even want to return to film with the cast. Not that his former co-stars aren't totally warranted in their various opinions of the guy. But it would make sense if Shake just wants to put the show behind him.
Is Shake in the 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' special for Season 2?
Besides some of the Love Is Blind cast members who found love but didn't make it into the edited cut of the show, there's one main cast member from Season 2 who is noticeably absent from After the Altar, which drops on Netflix on Sept. 15.
That is, of course, Shake. It's not a huge surprise, since he was met with a ton of flack from not only fans but also his fellow co-stars when the season aired and everyone learned about the way he spoke of Deepti.
Shake repeatedly spoke to other cast members and producers about not finding Deepti attractive and he even compared her to an aunt. He then avoided talks with Deepti about their future and about children.
Later, rumors swirled from a reddit AMA with someone who allegedly worked on the show. In the AMA, the alleged source claimed that Shake made much more hurtful comments about Deepti behind her back, which were on the topic of her weight loss prior to Love Is Blind.
While the latter was not confirmed to be accurate and remains a rumor, Shake became public enemy number one before the season even finished airing. So it's not a huge shock that he isn't part of the After the Altar special.
In it, most of the cast members reunite at a rental house to reconnect and share updates on their respective relationships or dating life. And even though some single cast members like Natalie Lee take part in the trip, Shake isn't there.
Shake is dating someone outside of reality TV.
After Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix, Shake revealed he was in a new relationship. His girlfriend, Emily Wilson, is Shake's co-host on his podcast, Life Is Blurry. And, according to Shake, it's pretty serious.
In March 2022, he appeared on the Domenick Nati Show. Shake revealed at the time that he and Emily were so serious that they had already talked about marriage.
In the same interview, Shake said he felt that his fellow Love Is Blind cast members are people who would do anything "to protect their image," which also explains why he isn't part of the After the Altar special.
"It turned [into] people would just lie through their teeth just to protect their image and align with whoever they need to align with," he said.
Shake added that the "public perception" of him forced everyone else on the show to side with Deepti and go against him. Despite the fact that Shake isn't really out of the public eye, it's clear that he chose to distance himself from the show.
