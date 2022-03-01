The 'Love Is Blind' Reddit AMA Revealed Some (Alleged) Juicy Details About Season 2

The 'Love Is Blind' Reddit AMA Revealed Some (Alleged) Juicy Details About Season 2By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 1 2022, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
On Feb. 26, 2022, a person who claimed to be part of the crew behind Season 2 of Netflix's Love Is Blind hosted an AMA on Reddit. For those who don't know, an AMA, or "Ask Me Anything," is a Q&A session on the website. The moderators do a thorough job of vetting those who wish to host AMAs, and they determine through proof submitted by the Redditor that they are legitimate.
After the AMA, the Redditor deleted their account. And no one is sure if they really were part of Love Is Blind Season 2. The moderators on Reddit initially found the proof they sent in to be sufficient enough, and the AMA commenced.
And now, Love Is Blind fans want to know how real the AMA was. Because some pretty hot tea was spilled.
Is the 'Love Is Blind' Reddit AMA real?
After the AMA took place, the moderators locked the thread and shared an update that they believed the proof wasn't enough after all to truly confirm which department the Redditor worked in on Love Is Blind Season 2.
At first, the moderators shared on the post that they believed the proof checked out, and many fans still assume the Love Is Blind AMA is real.
But in the end, the moderators determined that even though it seemed legit that the Redditor worked on the season, it was unclear how close they really were to get all of the inside information they claimed to have.
And yes, some of it has to do with Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, one of the most problematic Season 2 cast members. However, as it stands, Reddit is sort of split on whether or not the Love Is Blind AMA was real.
What did the Reddit AMA about 'Love Is Blind' say?
The comments from the Redditor who said they were part of the crew for Season 2 were all deleted after the moderators came out and said they didn't believe there was enough proof after all to conclude if the Redditor was legit.
But because we took screenshots before the comments were deleted, we can confirm there were some juicy claims from the so-called insider.
According to them, Shake allegedly told a producer that he thought "Deepti should be studied by science when he saw the extra skin she had following her weight loss."
The Redditor also posted in the AMA that they believe Deepti knew some of what Shake had said about her on-screen.
Just in case you need a reminder, Shake is shown in the season telling multiple other cast members that Deepti reminds him of his aunt and that he doesn't feel the "animalistic" attraction to her that he expected.
Neither Shake nor Deepti confirmed that Shake said the Redditor's comments to anyone who worked on Love Is Blind, but it was one claim of many that the Redditor posted in the Love Is Blind AMA.
The Redditor also claimed that "there is never not a time where contestants don't have the opportunity to black out" because of the amount of alcohol that is allegedly supplied to the cast.
They also shared that cast members are contractually obligated to meet their partner at the altar if they make it to a certain point in filming.
Again, none of these claims have been proven true by anyone confirmed to be part of Love Is Blind Season 2. But fans are curious about what the Reddit AMA said, and all of the comments were removed since the AMA was posted.
While learning more unsavory things about Shake wouldn't shock many viewers — and some of the claims do make sense — they are just speculation at this time.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.