Jeanine Zheng Became a 'Survivor' Superfan Because of Her Dad

The 24-year-old Survivor 43 star hails from Massachusetts, and she attended Harvard University for her undergraduate degree. During her time at the prestigious Ivy League institution, Jeanine double majored in Design, and in Environmental Science. Jeanine graduated in 2020, and, per her online resume, she was the first person at the school to graduate with that double degree.

Jeanine may be from New England, but she's been living in San Francisco, Calif. while she works as a UX (User Experience) Designer.