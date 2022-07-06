Crystal Kung Minkoff Is From 'RHOBH' –– How Many Kids Does She Have?
People who binge-watch episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know Crystal Kong Minkoff quite well. The reality TV star is one of the most interesting people to keep up with on the show because of everything happening in her personal life.
True fans of RHOBH know that she’s intrigued by the world of mixology. She also adores throwing luxurious parties, playing rounds of tennis, and taking care of her vegetable garden. She’s also the co-founder of a beverage company called Real Coco that has proven itself to be a huge success. In fact, the company has sealed over 10 million bottle sales of coconut water as of 2022.
In terms of her love life, here’s what fans of Crystal should know about her kids and family life at home.
How many kids does Crystal Kung Minkoff have?
Crystal currently has two children. Her kids are named Max and Zoe and she raises them in the city of Bel-Air. A quick scroll through Crystal’s Instagram reveals that she’s happy to share beautiful moments of motherhood with her fans and followers.
In a recent post, she captured her son spending time in nature letting wild birds land on his arms in the most peaceful way.
A recent picture of Zoe shows her enjoying dinner, desserts, and toys at a fancy restaurant. Family vacations also seem to be a high priority on Crystal's list. She recently posted herself spending time with her kids at the Cliffs of Moher and at the Hard Rock Hotel of Amsterdam.
Who is Crystal Kong Minkoff's husband?
Crystal has been married to her husband, Rob Minkoff, since 2007. According to Grace Ormonde Wedding Style, the couple first met in 2003. They dated for three years before getting engaged in 2006. They officially tied the knot in September 2007.
Interestingly enough, the couple has a pretty wide age gap between them. They got married when she was only 21 years old, and now she’s 35. He’s currently 58! For those who don’t know much about Rob‘s professional career, he’s a Hollywood director who's worked on major projects and movies over the years.
Some of those projects include The Forbidden Kingdom, Stuart Little, Stuart Little 2, and The Lion King. Considering that The Lion King was one of the most successful Disney films of the 1990s, that's a major notch on Rob's belt. Along with being a wealthy Hollywood director, Rob also spends time helping others as a philanthropist. He teams up with Crystal to do fundraising work for sick children at the Children’s Hospital in LA.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.