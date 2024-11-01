Home > Television 'Lopez vs Lopez' Is George Lopez's Newest Series, But Is It a Sequel to 'The George Lopez Show'? "We would have loved to have a reboot, but there are just some things internally that just don’t make it possible." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 1 2024, 5:04 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @NBC

George Lopez is one of the most popular comedians of the past 20 years. To some people, his comedy hits exactly the right intersection between realness, kindness, sharp wit, and relatability. His former comedy sitcom, The George Lopez Show, was wildly popular and became beloved by millions of people.

Article continues below advertisement

But as all good things must come to an end, so too it ended in 2006. Since then, George has been up to a variety of things that include stand-up comedy, late-night television, and other projects. It's one project in particular that has fans of the George Lopez Show excited: his new(ish) comedy series Lopez vs Lopez, starring George and his daughter Mayan Lopez, whom he shares with ex-wife Ann Serrano. But is the series a sequel to George's original hit series? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Lopez vs Lopez' a sequel to the beloved 'George Lopez Show'? Not quite.

Lopez vs Lopez boasts a lot of the same style of humor that George's original series did. It focuses on a family, and the challenges they humorously navigate together.

But no, Lopez vs Lopez is not a sequel to The George Lopez Show. However, there are enough recognizable elements and familiar feelings that it might be close enough to those who miss George's first major series.

Article continues below advertisement

In Lopez vs Lopez, George and daughter Mayan portray a fictitious version of themselves, and play out a parallel father-daughter relationship through the series. Production company for the show NBC describes the series as a story about, "A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between."

Article continues below advertisement

The new series is funny, but it also has some serious heart.

While George is a master of comedy, he's also really good at telling stories that have heart. And that's exactly how things have played out with Lopez vs Lopez, which first premiered in 2022 and is now three seasons deep. The show does pay homage to the series that came before it.

In an interview with TheWrap, Mayan explains, "We would have loved to have a reboot, but there are just some things internally that just don’t make it possible." She added, "And so in a way, we were like, ‘We want to pay homage to The George Lopez Show.’ Also there’s a full circle moment for not only myself but for my dad as well. It was one of the first Latinx shows, with a whole Latin cast and to think of where it is now — that started over 20 years ago and to where now we’re doing it together.”

Article continues below advertisement

The series brings the laughs, but it also doesn't shy away from difficult topics, such as George's real-life struggle with alcohol addiction.