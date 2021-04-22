The 'George Lopez' Cast Has Gone on to Expand Their Careers in Acting and Writing

Not too many shows have the ability to influence pop culture and have the staying power to last for multiple seasons. And while we’ve seen multiple shows come and go over the years, one that still serves up nostalgia vibes is George Lopez .

After making its debut in 2002, George Lopez gave audiences a fictionalized look at the life of comedian George Lopez. Also starring Constance Marie, Masiela Lusha, Luis Armand Garcia, and more, the show gave us hearty laughs and the opportunity to learn valuable lessons. Since the show is no longer running, many fans want to know what the cast has been up to. Keep reading to get the lowdown.