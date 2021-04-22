The 'George Lopez' Cast Has Gone on to Expand Their Careers in Acting and Writing

The 'George Lopez' Cast Has Gone on to Expand Their Careers in Acting and WritingBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 22 2021, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Not too many shows have the ability to influence pop culture and have the staying power to last for multiple seasons. And while we’ve seen multiple shows come and go over the years, one that still serves up nostalgia vibes is George Lopez.
After making its debut in 2002, George Lopez gave audiences a fictionalized look at the life of comedian George Lopez. Also starring Constance Marie, Masiela Lusha, Luis Armand Garcia, and more, the show gave us hearty laughs and the opportunity to learn valuable lessons. Since the show is no longer running, many fans want to know what the cast has been up to. Keep reading to get the lowdown.
George Lopez continues to act and has stepped into the publishing field.
George Lopez has become an icon in his own right. While he made his start in the entertainment industry as a comedian, he quickly stepped into other lanes. When the George Lopez show came to an end in 2007, George wasted no time taking on other comedic roles in including in projects like Valentine's Day and El Chicano, and he even created another sitcom called Lopez.
Aside from his acting career, George also became a television host with talk show Lopez Tonight. He also wrote a book called Why You Crying?: My Long, Hard Look at Life, Love, and Laughter.
Constance Marie has also continued acting and has started a family.
Once Constance moved on from her role as George's wife on the show, she went to play the role of Regina Vasquez on the hit TV series Switched at Birth. She has also made appearances on trending TV shows such as The Secret Life of the American Teenager, According to Jim, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Law & Order True Crime.
Constance has also started her journey into motherhood. The actress gave birth to daughter Luna in 2009 and continues to focus on family and her career.
Luis Armand Garcia has taken a step back from acting.
While other cast members have continued to thrive in their acting careers, Luis had decided to take a back seat to Hollywood. It appears that he has moved on from life in the spotlight since he hasn't appeared in any TV shows or films since the end of George Lopez.
But, if you take a quick scroll through his Instagram page, you can tell that acting is the last thing on his mind. He appears to be in a committed relationship and has a passion for the outdoors and spending time with his close friends and family.
Masiela Lusha has gone on to become an accomplished actor and poet.
The super-cute Masiela has grown into an accomplished actress in Hollywood. George Lopez was only the beginning. She went on to score roles in Blood: The Last Vampire, Kill Katie Malone, and Dragonfyre as well as the Sharknado TV movie franchise. Masiela also appeared in Showtime's Fatal Instinct.
While acting has been going pretty well for the star, she also decided to explore her creative side further with poetry. The LA Times reports that Masiela has released three poetry books: Inner Thoughts, written when she was 12, Drinking the Moon, written at age 16, and Boopity Boop! Writes Her First Poem.
Belita Moreno continues to spread her magic in Hollywood.
The wise-cracking Belita was a true gem on George Lopez. And she has been taking Hollywood by storm with her work in various projects such as Wizards of Waverly Place and Red Band Society.
Not to mention, she also scored a role in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie franchise and the TV film Truth Be Told. She also voiced a character in Ferdinand and played Rosario on On My Block. So, it's safe to say that we'll be seeing much more of her in the future.
Valente Rodriguez has also followed suit and continued with acting.
Valente made such as great addition to the George Lopez show. And once things came to an end, he quickly found himself getting various offers to appear in shows. From playing Cesar on Happily Divorced to appearing in countless films and shows, including The Ugly Truth; McFarland, USA; and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!; he has done pretty well for himself.
Valente has also stepped into the world of directing, writing, and producing, which is a natural step for many actors. And based on his Instagram page, he has a deep affinity for cooking and baking.