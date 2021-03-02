George Lopez's Ex-Wife Gave Him Her Kidney When He Was In Need

George Lopez's Ex-Wife Gave Him Her Kidney When He Was In NeedBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 2 2021, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
Since he broke into the comedy scene, George Lopez has become a household name in the U.S. and beyond, garnering a renowned reputation for making people laugh through work on George Lopez, Saint George, The Comedy Get Down, and The History of Comedy. His unique brand of comedy has become the groundwork for many of his contemporaries, and as an actor and a family man he has always set the precedent for what's to be expected from a star of his caliber.
Beyond his commendable acting career, the sitcom star has led an equally interesting personal life. Albeit earmarked by struggle, he has managed to overcome it all in the most amazing ways and continues to enjoy his prominent position in Hollywood. So, that leaves the question: Who exactly is George Lopez married to? Here's an analysis of his personal life.
Who is George Lopez married to? His marriage ended in 2011.
In 1993, George married Ann Serrano, an actress and producer who had cultivated a fairly commendable history in Hollywood in her own right. Through work on the likes of Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Autumn, she became a mainstay in the industry, and her and George's union came at arguably peak points for both of their careers.
Three years into their marriage, in 1996, Anne gave birth to the couple's first and only child, a girl named Mayan. As she grew older, Mayan developed a penchant for acting and decided to fully embrace the family name, going on to star in the likes of Kill Her! Mata La!, Mr. Troop Mom, and Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie.
Unfortunately, George and Ann weren't able to make it work forever and divorced after a remarkably-long 17 years together in 2011. Citing their split as being due to personal differences, they still remain friendly for the sake of their daughter even to this day.
Ann literally gave her kidney to George when he needed it the most.
In 2004, a few years before their eventual divorce, George was diagnosed with a serious case of deteriorative kidney disease, which would mean that he would require a transplant eventually.
By the next year, in 2005, Ann was prepped for surgery and donated one of her kidneys to her then-husband, effectively saving his life before the disease could continue to ravage his body. That moment became a profound bonding experience for the former couple, who became joint-spokespeople for the National Kidney Foundation after George's swift recovery, spanning until their eventual divorce.
At the time of their split, they released a statement to mark the end of their marriage, "George and Ann Lopez have made the decision to end their 17-year marriage. The decision is amicable and by mutual agreement. They remain dedicated parents and committed partners in business and their philanthropic organization, The Lopez Foundation."