Here's Everything You Need To Know About the 'Lopez vs. Lopez' Time Change Why did the 'Lopez vs. Lopez' time change? Fans are wondering why the show's original air time has been changed. Here's the full scoop.

Most comedy-sitcom fans would agree that George Lopez is one of the most beloved comedians in the space. Fans enjoyed the George Lopez show well until its final episode in May 2007, and many years after. Thankfully, George returned to the small screen with his daughter, Mayan Lopez, for another family-friendly sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez, in November 2022.

While the show has received rave reviews from viewers, some fans were troubled to learn that the series will not be airing at its original time. In fact, it has sparked concern that the show could be nearing its end. So, why did the time change for Lopez vs. Lopez? Here’s what we know.

‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ was moved to Tuesday nights to help boost viewership.

Calm down, Lopez vs. Lopez fans! Although the show originally aired on Friday nights, it appears that there is a simple explanation for the network moving it to Tuesday nights. According to Deadline, the goal of moving Lopez vs. Lopez to Tuesday nights is to help the show gain more viewership since it’s been doing pretty well on Friday nights.

Additionally, the outlet shares that Lopez vs. Lopez taking over the American Auto slot allows the show to air before Night Court, which will also boost its viewership. Plus, the move is said to give the network time to “plan the 2023-2024 season.” In other words, this move will give the show a better chance of renewal.

Mayan Lopez recently shared how the show highlights issues within the Latinx community.

Since Lopez vs. Lopez shines a light on the dynamic of father-daughter relationships, it makes sense that George’s daughter, Mayan, is passionate about the series. In an April 2023 chat with NBC Insider, Mayan shared how the show has allowed her and her father to showcase their relationship while relating to their audience.