Will There Be a Season 3 of 'American Auto' on NBC? Here's What We Know

Has the NBC car-centric sitcom 'American Auto' been renewed for Season 3? Here's what we know about the future of the series. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 18 2023, Published 9:01 p.m. ET

We know car shopping can be a huge hassle, and quite honestly, we wish we could just buy all of our future sedans and sports car at Payne Motors. Sadly, the car dealership only exists in the world of American Auto, a sitcom series on NBC. (So no, you can't buy a Honda at the fictional dealership in the series, sadly. Bet they have better deals, too).

With the Season 2 finale of American Auto already upon eager fans, the reasonable question to ask is — will there be a third season of the comedy series? Here's everything we know about whether or not NBC has renewed American Auto for Season 3 and the future of the show so far.

Will there be an 'American Auto' Season 3?

As of April 18, 2023, NBC has yet to renew American Auto for Season 3. More than likely the network is waiting on the final ratings for the show's second season before deciding to order a third...or pull the plug on the show. However, fans of American Auto shouldn't panic just yet. After all, the American Auto Season 2 finale literally just aired, so it makes sense that there hasn't been any news just yet about a possible third season.

So how long did it take for NBC to announce that American Auto had been renewed for a second season after the first season aired? It might give us a clue as to when we might hear definitive news about American Auto Season 3.

Given that the series premiere of American Auto was way back in December 2021, how long did it take NBC to announce that the show was returning for another season? Per an official NBC press release, the network didn't announce an American Auto Season 2 renewal until two months after the show's first ever season finale.

Based on that pattern of official show announcements, we may have some time to wait to find out about the fate of American Auto. Will NBC keep the show afloat, or total American Auto for good? Hopefully we'll get a conclusive answer about American Auto Season 3 no later than June of 2023 (which would be two months after the American Auto Season 2 finale airs).

So, where can you catch up on past episodes of American Auto in the interim while we eagerly await news about the show's fate? Given that American Auto is an NBC show, that means all past episodes are available to stream exclusively on Peacock.