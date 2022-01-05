'American Auto' Is Set in the Motor City, but It Isn't Filmed There

Among the actors to join the cast of American Auto are Harriet Dyer (The Invisible Man), Jon Barinholtz (Superstore), Tye White (Greenleaf), Michael Benjamin Washington (Ratched), and their apathetic CEO, who is played by highly decorated Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer.

Ana’s character, Katherine, worked in the pharmaceutical before she was hired at Payne Motors. Although witty, Katherine has no experience in the car industry, and promos tease that viewers are in for a wild ride.