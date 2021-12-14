If You Were a Fan of 'Superstore,' Then 'American Auto' Is the Show for You!

Since all things in life are cyclical, it shouldn't surprise anyone to learn that the Ford Bronco is back. As of June 2021, two-door and four-door models are now available. This is great news for the fictional Payne Motors in American Auto, who will only have to wait 25 years if they end up discontinuing whatever vehicle the serial killer is using on the show.

A preview of American Auto airs Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.