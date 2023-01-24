Home > Television Source: Getty Images Eric Stonestreet Will Be Taking His Talents to Season 2 of 'American Auto' By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 24 2023, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

NBC’s hit show American Auto follows the hilarious yet wacky team of Payne Motors and their boss attempting to dominate the car industry. The workplace comedy-drama also highlights the team’s goal of making the brand’s first self-driving car a hit with customers amid selling automotive parts and other items.

Article continues below advertisement

Everyone knows that workplace comedies and comedians tend to go hand in hand — and while the show already started with SNL’s Ana Gasteyer, showrunners are preparing to up the ante with another comedian in Season 2, which appears to be Eric Stonestreet. So, what does Eric Stonestreet’s role in the comedy entail? Here’s what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Stonestreet will guest star on Season 2 of ‘American Auto.’

Anyone who has a deep affinity for comedy knows the name Eric Stonestreet. Eric portrayed the hilarious Cameron Tucker in ABC’s Modern Family, which earned him not one but two Emmy award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Now Eric is taking his talents to American Auto as Ian, a crisis manager tasked with helping the team navigate their business. “We had such great guest stars this season and Eric was the first one," Jon Barinholtz (who plays Wesley Payne) told E! News. "We have this sitcom legend come in playing a very different character than he played on Modern Family and just as funny."

Article continues below advertisement

Eric also shared the good news via Instagram in a Jan. 15, 2023, post with a clip from the show. In the clip, Ian is introduced to the team by Katherine Hastings (portrayed by Ana), who attempts to get him to spill tea about other clients. Instead of putting his clients on blast, he hints at their being far from normal.

Article continues below advertisement

When does 'American Auto' Season 2 return to the small screen?

Fans of American Auto are in luck! After nearly a year since the end of Season 1, American Auto is set to hit the small screen in on Jan. 24, 2023.

Source: Getty Images