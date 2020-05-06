No, Lisa Rinna's Hair Is Not a Wig — Though She's Got an Extensive Collection

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and veteran cast member Lisa Rinna easily stands out from the rest of the cast with her signature hairdo. The shaggy bob that brushes just below her chin has been her go-to style for years, it's hard to imagine her without it.

But her hair has also been the star of some drama of its own on the show. When cast member Brandi Glanville returned to the show in 2016, she threw shade at the woman's signature 'do, saying, "I think that wig glue is going to her brain, and she needs to check herself."

Clearly the shade took viewers by surprise, who wondered about the truth behind Brandi's words. Does Lisa actually wear a wig?