Former 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Seems to Be Living Her Best Life These Days

In 2021, Diana Jenkins was announced as the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its twelfth season. After much anticipation, she made her official debut on the show in May 2022. However, after just one season, she decided to leave the show.

Since her departure from the RHOBH spotlight, it's been a while since viewers last saw Diana on their screens. Naturally, fans have been wondering what she's up to now. What's been keeping her busy, and how has she spent her time away from the reality TV cameras? Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Bravo

What is former 'RHOBH' star Diana Jenkins doing now?

Fortunately for her fans, Diana Jenkins has kept everyone updated on her life since stepping away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. If you recall, she decided to leave the Bravo lifestyle in January 2023 to focus on her pregnancy.

Just a few months later, on August 8, she and her fiancé, Asher Monroe, welcomed their second daughter, Elodie Mae Book, into the world. Since then, Diana, Asher, and their two daughters — Eliyanah and Elodie — have been jet-setting around the globe.

After the 2023 holiday season, they spent time in Switzerland, where Diana shared a stunning set of photos from their trip on Instagram. Following their time in Switzerland, the family headed to Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Diana's hometown.

Diana has also been keeping fans in the loop about her family's latest milestones. In January 2024, she shared that her youngest daughter, Elodie, got her first tooth. Plus, in a sweet Instagram post the day after Valentine's Day, Diana expressed how "magical" her relationship with Asher still is, describing it as a "fairytale" come true.

Sadly, in early July 2024, Diana announced the passing of her beloved pup, Pearl. In an emotional tribute on Instagram, she shared four photos of her fur baby and reflected on their nine years together. "For 9 [beautiful] years, we lived in Pearl’s world and it was magnificent. I have no words to describe [the] pain and agony we feel right now after saying our last goodbye," she wrote. "If there is [an] afterlife or forever or eternity somewhere we will find you there again our angel. We love you to infinity and beyond, and to say we will miss you doesn’t even begin to describe what we feel right now."

Diana has also celebrated many family birthdays over the past year, including Elodie’s first birthday, Eliyanah’s fourth, and special celebrations for Asher and her eldest daughter, Eneya, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Roger Jenkins.