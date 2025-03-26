Garcelle Beauvais Knew She Would Be In the Hot Seat at the ‘RHOBH’ Season 14 Reunion "Everybody's gonna be in the hot seat at one point or another, some more than others." By Elizabeth Randolph Updated March 26 2025, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The three-part special, hosted by Andy Cohen, featured Garcelle seemingly plotting to depart the show weeks before officially making her announcement via Instagram. At one point in the taping, the actor stormed off stage, sparking fans to point the blame at her co-stars for seemingly bullying her off the show. So, why did Garcelle abruptly exit the reunion stage? Here's what to know.

Why did Garcelle Beauvais walk out of the 'RHOBH' reunion?

Garcelle joined her fellow co-stars Kyle, Boz, Dorit, Erika, Sutton Stracke, and friends Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton, on the reunion stage in New York City. A trailer from the reunion showed that, unsurprisingly, the "Kumbaya" vibes didn't last long, if they were ever there at all. At one point, Garcelle stormed off the reunion after cursing out her co-stars onstage.

"I am just so f---ing sick of it," she said. The camera panned to Garcelle backstage seemingly alluding to her exiting the show. In the trailer, she said expressed while getting dressed that she had enough of her co-stars' antics, stating "I can't be friends with people like that. I don't trust them. They're all f---ing a--h----."

Garcelle was so furious she didn't return to the stage to meet with the exit came after she defended some of the drama that occurred during the season, including discussing a rumor that Dorit and her estranged husband, PK Kemsley, staged their 2021 home invasion. "Was I the only one that felt that way?" The Jamie Foxx Show alum asked, with Dorit quipping, "You tell me who else? Your four other people from Twitter?"

Garcelle's hot seat moment was something she possibly saw coming. Ahead of the reunion, she told Bravo's The Daily Dish she felt she was going to be in the hot seat during the event, but felt she wouldn't be the only one, as many of her co-stars, including Kyle whose relationship with Morgan Wade has been questioned by fans since she and Mauricio Umansky separated. "Everybody's gonna be in the hot seat at one point or another, some more than others," she told the outlet. "But, it's a stressful day."

Why is Garcelle Beauvais leaving 'RHOBH?'

Garcelle announced her decision to exit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on March 25, 2025, the same day as the show's Season 14 finale and reunion trailer reveal.

However, she didn't address the reunion during her exit announcement, opting instead to tell her fans she was moving on to work on more creative projects and to be more present for her sons, Oliver Saunders and Jaid and Jax Nilon, noting her youngest twins were entering "their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jaid is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that too."

"I have some news: I've decided to leave Beverly Hills," Garcelle said in her Instagram video. "It's been a wild ride — I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it's been a ride nevertheless." "Secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing, and acting in," she added. "I can't tell you anything right now, but you'll know soon. "It's not goodbye, it's see you later. So, see you later."