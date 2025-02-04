Bravo Husband PK Kemsley Has Multiple Jobs Outside of Being on ‘RHOBH' Dorit Kemsley's estranged husband has made multiple career pivots. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 4 2025, 5:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@doritkemsley

Since Dorit Kemsley entered the Bravo-verse during Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she's managed to keep fans on their toes. Whether they're discussing what she's wearing, or who she will beef with each season, we're tapped into whatever Dorit decides to bring us.

In addition to RHOBH being a platform for Dorit, it has also been a way for her fans to get to know her family. When she joined the show, we were introduced to her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children. Almost immediately after PK entered the fold, fans wondered how he could afford to keep his wife's luxurious lifestyle in check. So, what does PK do for a living? Here's what we know!

PK Kemsley has changed his career multiple times.

Some people never find their dream job, but instead find multiple interests and that afford them money. This was seemingly the case for PK, who is managing several careers. According to his official LinkedIn, he is a Director at Robert Irving Burns, a London-based real estate firm. The company's Instagram shared that it is "London’s premier residential and commercial property advisors."

PK's defines himself as a "real estate expert" and has been in the field for decades. Dorit shared on RHOBH that PK grew his original real estate business into an empire worth $2 billion. Unfortunately, the business fell apart after the 2008 recession. "At its peak, we had a good run and then the world flipped upside down and it's not commonly known as the credit crunch," PK said (via The Daily Dish). "It was a financial tsunami... Financially, when I met Dorit, I was a little better off than broke."

PK used his challenges in real estate to create another lane for himself. He eventually found his calling to be a talent manager. He manages Dorit's career. PK's other clients include his longtime friend, singer Boy George and soccer champion Pele.

PK Kemsley's net worth may surprise 'RHOBH' fans.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, PK's net worth is $50 million. His net worth is attributed to his managing and real estate businesses. However, throughout the years, the businessman has had several financial setbacks that could've cost him his millions.

In 2012, PK filed for bankruptcy after reportedly owing multiple companies $10-50 million. He also admitted to having $3.6 million worth of gambling debt, to which he resolved for $2 million. Then, in 2023, The Sun reported that both PK and Dorit both had significant IRS debt. Dorit owed an estimated $90,269 in taxes while PK allegedly owed $986,887.

