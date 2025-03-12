Fans Believe Denise Richards’s Voice Has Drastically Changed and Can’t Understand Why "Wow, it is so different, that’s sad," a fan said of Denise Richards's voice. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 12 2025, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards has never been afraid to use her voice. Whether she's campaigning on behalf of puppies or speaking out against any outlandish rumor she hears about herself in the news. When Denise isn't speaking out for a cause, she's throwing shade at anyone who comes in her path, as Bravo fans watched during her two-season Housewives run.

Denise's flair for confronting issues in a boisterous way is part of what some people love to hate about her. However, the actual sound of her voice has sparked concern by her fans.

What happened to Denise Richards's voice?

While Denise gained notoriety through her roles in Wild Things and Valentine, her life has changed in the public eye multiple times. According to those who have followed her career throughout the years, her mannerisms, including her voice, has also changed. Denise's change in the tone of her voice has been discussed online several times.

In March 2025, a user posted a clip from her 2011 interview on Piers Morgan's CNN show, Piers Morgan Tonight, where she appeared to have an average-sounding voice (not too high-pitched or deep), versus the deeper, more monotone voice she uses publicly now. "Why did Denise Richards change so much in the way she speaks since this 2011 CNN Interview?" the Reddit user asked.

Other users in the post agreed Denise sounded differently than how she sounded earlier in her career. Some suggested Denise's lifestyle habits, such as smoking, may have been to blame, while others reflected on how "sad" her voice change became. "I mean your voice changes/weakens as you get older. I think she’s also a smoker," one Reddit commenter wrote. "Wow it is so different, that’s sad," another said. "She sounds nothing like she did, not at all," said a third fan. "But she does remind me of her daugthers."

Several Reddit commenters also recalled Denise battling an enlarged thyroid. She received the diagnosis after fans spotted the thyroid at the bottom of her neck during her appearance at the RHOBH Season 9 reunion. Denise hasn't shared if her thyroid issue affects her speaking voice, but shared on Instagram in 2019 that she had been treating the condition by eliminating gluten from her diet.

Denise Richards's "slurred speech" was addressed after an eventful 'RHOBH' guest appearance.

Denise's voice may not have a sinister reason behind it, but it has concerned the public multiple times. One standout moment was when she exhibited some strange behavior, including slurring her speech, during a guest appearance on RHOBH. After leaving the show after being accused by Brandi Glanville of having an affair in Season 10, Denise returned to film a few episodes of RHOBH Season 13.

In one episode, she attended the cast's cannabis dinner and appeared to be inebriated, as several cast members pointed out her slurred, "croaky" voice, and her erratic behavior. "Well, I’m high, but I don’t know what she is,” Erika Jayne said of Denise in a confessional during the episode, per StyleCaster. “But she’s on another level.”

