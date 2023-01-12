Nicollette Sheridan’s ‘RHOBH’ Casting Could Reignite Her Feud With Lisa Rinna

2023 started with major changes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. On Jan. 5, Lisa Rinna dropped the bombshell news that she wouldn’t return for Season 13 after eight years on the Bravo hit. Diana Jenkins is also out of RHOBH, which made Garcelle Beauvais’s fans very happy since The Real alum had issues with them both in Season 12.

Now that we know Diana and Rinna won’t begin 2023 with a camera crew, viewers have wondered if the network will make additional cast changes. Some fans looked to another actor who knows her way around Beverly Hills — Nicollette Sheridan.

Although Nicollette is best known for her scripted roles, is reality TV in her future? Keep reading to see if Nicollette Sheridan is joining RHOBH.

Source: Getty Images

Is Nicollette Sheridan joining ‘RHOBH?’ Not so fast.

Following Lisa and Diana’s announcements, multiple RHOBH viewers discussed plans for the Season 23 cast. So far, those two are the only ones out, and the rest of the cast will presumably stay on the show, per Women’s Health Magazine. This means Bravo fans should expect to see Garcelle, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Sheree Zampino, Kathy Hilton, and Crystal Kung Minkoff back on the screen.

Source: Bravo

Bravo hasn’t released any news that any new housewives will be taking Diana and Lisa’s place. However, fans suspect Rinna’s replacement is someone she knows (not in a good way). Some believe RHOBH OG Lisa Vanderpump threw subtle shade at Rinna amid her exit in January 2023. Others felt Rinna’s diamond should go to Nicollette, as many want to see her on TV again.

Like Lisa, Nicollette has decades in show business with her roles as Paige Matheson in Knots Landing and Edie Britt in Desperate Housewives. However, Nicollette stopped acting after her last starring role as Alexis Carrington in Dynasty. These days, Nicolette is living her best life on Instagram and sharing her travels and pets with her followers. Still, many fans would love to see one of Rinna’s enemies in confessional interviews.

Rinna needs a good enemy on the show that can get her to crack the way Kim Richards could. Andy really needs to get Nicollette Sheridan on the payroll. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/ueRk1BhCoA — Ironically Bravo (@ironicallybravo) June 23, 2022

Nicollette Sheridan was married to Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin.

Although neither she nor Bravo has confirmed her being on RHOBH, Nicollette’s presence would shake up future seasons. She has already been mentioned on the show thanks to Rinna and RHOBH alum Denise Richards.

In Season 9 of RHOBH, Denise shared with Rinna and some other ladies that Nicollette’s divorce from her boyfriend (and now husband) Aaron Phypers hadn’t been finalized. As the Wild Things star expressed her frustration about the timeline, Rinna revealed that Nicollete married her husband, Harry Hamlin, in 1991. Lisa said Nicollette and Harry were together for “11 months” until Nicollette allegedly cheated on him with singer Michael Bolton.

FAKE NEWS! Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada...Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding...Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna @slice_tv https://t.co/OFJzjje57d — Nicollette Sheridan (@IamNicollette) February 23, 2019

Soon after the episode aired, Nicollette reacted to Lisa’s comments via Twitter. She replied with “FAKE NEWS!” and claimed her and Harry’s divorce was a mutual agreement. “Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada...Michael was a long-time friend that was invited to our wedding...Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna.”

Harry then added his own take when he tweeted back at his ex. He supported his current wife’s claims and said her alleged affair with Michael happened while he was still grieving his mother’s loss. “Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? …two weeks after your mother dies??” Harry wrote. “I did a lotta stuff with my wife ‘nose to nose,’ but ending our marriage was not one of them!”

Source: Getty Images

Nicollette responded to Harry by stating, “the end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us.” Then, in June 2019, a fan asked Rinna about the Twitter war during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Rinna answered the question by putting up her middle finger while taking a sip of her drink.

When Andy Cohen told Lisa that Nicollette followed him on Twitter, she through even more shade by stating her husband’s ex “probably needs a job.” Although RHOBH fans would like to see them go head-to-head, many might have to settle for Nicollette sharing her side of their feud on the show.