Inside 'Love Island' Star Kenny Rodriguez's Family Following Messy Split From JaNa Craig After having a rough time finding a lasting connection on Season 6 of the Peacock hit 'Love Island,' JaNa finally found a match in Kenny.

Fans of Love Island are absolutely beside themselves with the news that Season 6 third-place finishers, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, have officially ended their year-long relationship. However, as the shocking details of Kenny’s alleged racism against JaNa continue to be revealed, many are wondering if Kenny’s family also shared the same racist views.

After having a rough time finding a lasting connection on Season 6 of the Peacock hit Love Island, JaNa finally found a match in Kenny, and the two continued to strengthen their bond all the way to the finale. The two can currently be seen on the spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Source: Peacock

Here's what we know about Kenny Rodriguez’s family following JaNa Craig split.

After days of fans running with a variety of different rumors regarding why Kenny and JaNa split, on Tuesday, July 29, JaNa finally broke her silence, and then the floodgates opened about what actually caused the pair to split.

Based on statements from JaNa, fellow PPG members Serena Page and Leah Kateb, cast mates Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin, and her best friend, Kenny seemingly used racist language to refer to JaNa in text messages to his friends and was also using her for fame, money, and clout, all while faking the relationship from the beginning.

Source: Peacock

After the screenshots of the comments and statements began to circulate, fans immediately began to wonder if Kenny’s alleged racism toward JaNa was also shared by his family members.

However, JaNa confirmed via a comment on TikTok that wasn’t the case. “His family has nothing to do with it. Kenny’s the villain not his family,” she wrote underneath a video alleging that Kenny’s family were encouraging him to continue to stay in the relationship for monetary gain while also using racist language towards her via texts.

What is Kenny’s ethnicity?

Kenny is Dominican and grew up in the Bronx, New York, similar to Love Island Season 7 winner Amaya Espinal. Both of Kenny’s parents were born in the Dominican Republic.

According to Style Caster, Kenny previously spoke about his heritage. “Both of my grandparents immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic in the late '60s as teenagers and labored most of their lives in factory jobs to ensure my parents and I received a good education,” he said in 2022.

Source: Peacock

“When I think of my heritage I think of the role that family, religion and sports have played in my life. Catholicism has ingrained in me the importance of community, self-reflection and prayer,” he added.

What has JaNa said about her breakup with Kenny?

In a statement posted to her Instagram Stories, JaNa didn’t mince words when addressing her now-former boyfriend — but stopped short of providing specific details.

"Hi, my loves. Thank you for all your love and support. It means the world to me. As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together,” her post began. "Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories, and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting, and disappointing it truly is. Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating."

Minutes after JaNa’s post, Kenny also finally broke his silence, but his message was very different from hers and seemed to be intentionally vague, while alluding that he was the one who ended things.

Source: Peacock

That naturally didn’t sit right with JaNa and she fired back at him in response. "@kennyrodriguez stfu you manipulative liar,” she wrote in another IG Story. “You not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!! My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off.”