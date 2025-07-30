‘Love Island USA’ Winner Amaya Espinal Appears To Support MAGA in Resurfaced Racist Posts The Season 7 champion won America's hearts and $25,000 in July 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 30 2025, 5:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@amayaelizabeth_

Remember when we used to say "the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder?" Apparently, Ms. Jenner has nothing on Love Island viewers. During Love Island USA Season 7, fans became digital sleuths, catching all of the drama and dirty little secrets the cast wished didn't exist.

Accusations of racism plagued the Season 7 cast, as stars Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega were removed from the show after old social media posts showed them making racial slurs. Now, Amaya Espinal, who won the season with her boyfriend, Bryan Arenelas, has been accused of being racist and supporting Donald Trump's MAGA movement. Let's get into it, right after we go punch the air.

Source: Peacock

Is Amaya from 'Love Island' part of MAGA?

Several weeks after America voted for Amaya and Bryan's win, many asked for their vote back. In July 2025, an X (formerly Twitter) post shared by user @luvvnalia showed screenshots of Amaya allegedly liking posts from Trump and other famous MAGA supporters, including Candace Owens, former Trump Administration employee Elon Musk, and United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy, Jr.

The screenshots were from her TikTok and showed her reposting videos of Kennedy, Owens, and Musk. Amaya also apparently liked a throwback photo of Trump and his wife, Melania's 2005 wedding. Each like and repost allegedly happened between 2024 and 2025. "Not suprised at all but Trump,Elon Musk,Candace Owens,and Kennedy?!?!" the X user commented on the photo. "She’s weird asf. Mind you, these are all so recent."

Not suprised at all but trump,Elon musk,Candace Owen’s,and Kennedy?!?! She’s weird asf 🤮🤢 mind u these are all so recent pic.twitter.com/c4X6VGrYrJ — Hi (@Luvvnalia) July 30, 2025

Another X (formerly Twitter) user @Tasia_asiaaa accused Amaya of being colorist. The user posted a screenshot of the Love Island USA champ win sharing a post that read "Facts about skin colors." The post iincluded the original creator ranking "lightskin girls, brown skin girls," and "dark skin girls."

The graphic shared multiple colorist stereotypes dissecting the differences between the different skin tones. Light skinned girls were given positive attributes, such as "takes the best pictures," and "got the best hair," though the post accused them of being "scammers." Dark skinned, however, received nearly no accolades, claiming they're, "always using filters to make them lighter" and will "do anything to get money."

Since everyone's digging up people's past, let's not forget about Amaya's pic.twitter.com/zG6KAbqCPM — Emogirl070 (@Tasia_asiaaa) July 30, 2025

What has Amaya Espinal said about the MAGA controversy?

At this time, Amaya hasn't addressed the allegations of her being involved with MAGA or being colorist. However, many fans shared that they weren't surprised by her alleged social media activity, while others defended her, mentioning that her Facebook post allegedly surfaced in 2014 when the 25-year-old was 14 and shouldn't be held responsible for her past mistakes. Mind you, Amaya didn't say whether or not the share was a mistake.

Amaya's past resurfacing came after Love Island USA Season 6 contestant Kenny Rodriguez was accused of calling his ex-girlfriend, JaNa Craig, multiple racial slurs and allegedly told his friends he wasn't attracted to her and was using her to make more money and opportunities for himself post-Love Island, including their appearance in the competition's spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.