Candace Owens' Wildly Rich Husband, George Farmer, Came From Wealth George is the CEO of Parler, the right-wing social media platform.

Political commentator Candace Owens is best known for her staunch support of President Donald Trump. Or at least, she used to be. These days, she's outspoken in her opposition to her former political ally. After years of first defending Trump and later slamming him, Candace has been growing her brand and creating a niche for herself in the world of conservative commentators and influencers.

And through it all, she has had her husband, George Farmer, by her side. He's a fairly private person, building his business while Candace does her own thing. Here's what we know about Farmer's net worth and the family they've built together.

Here's the net worth of Candace Owens' husband, George Farmer.

Between Candace and George, Candace is clearly the one whose opinion is publicized more often. However, that doesn't mean George doesn't have his own thing going as a successful businessman. He uses his "behind the camera" skills to promote the same political stances that his wife does.

George Farmer Businessman Net worth: $180M George Farmer is a businessman best known for his marriage to political commentator Candace Owens. Birthdate: December 15, 1989 Birthplace: London, England Education: University of Oxford Parents: Michael Farmer and Jennifer Potts Marriages: 1 (Candace Owens, m. 2019) Children: 4

Not only did he formerly serve as the CEO of Turning Point UK, which platforms far-right politics in the United Kingdom, but he is also the CEO of Parler. This right-wing social media platform received backlash for its involvement in the organization of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., according to Market Realist.

And George comes from money. People reported that he is the son of Lord Michael Farmer, founder of a British trading conglomerate, Metal & Commodity Company Ltd. George's father, Lord Farmer, is also a member of the House of Lords, the upper house of Parliament in the UK. Between his upbringing, work with Turning Point, and job at the head of Parler, Exact Net Worth estimates that his net worth is around $180 million.

Candace and George have four kids.

Candace and George have done more than start and nurture booming political careers, however. They have a family together, and four children.

They have three sons and a daughter together, with their youngest, Roman Michael, born in May 2025. While their daughter, Louise Marie Farmer, and their second son, Max, have had their names shared in public, Candace has opted not to share their oldest son's name, according to People. Candace often speaks candidly about the challenges of motherhood in her podcast, especially while balancing a career. She and George picked a place for their family to live that they felt aligned best with their ideals, which happened to be Tennessee.

Famous last words:



Husband: I’m meeting up with Michael (Knowles) and the guys tonight for a cigar to discuss the conclave.



Me: Another Catholic meet up? Would be fitting if I went into labor tonight.



Husband: Would be great because then I could potentially make it to the… pic.twitter.com/ZSSiOMOldu — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 4, 2025