Home > Entertainment > Music > Cardi B Candace Owens Calls Claims Sonya Massey's Death Is About Race "Pointedly Ridiculous" Owens discussed Massey's deadly shooting on a July 2024 livestream. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jul. 29 2024, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Content Warning: This article mentions gun violence and racism. The fatal shooting of Sonya Massey sparked many opinions. Some of which came from politically conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Article continues below advertisement

Owens claims Massey's alleged murder at the hands of Sean Grayson, a white Deputy Sheriff, had nothing to do with race, though Massey was Black.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens's comments about Sonya Massey circulated the internet in July 2024.

Soon after Massey's video surfaced, Owens posted a video where she criticized those who believed the shooting was racially motivated and told Black Americans not to "take this bait." "Police officers are human beings; there are mistakes that happen,” she said. “The idea that now you’re going to use this situation … To then try to make Black Americans believe that this happened simply because she was Black, is pointedly ridiculous.”

Owens also claimed in her video that unarmed white Americans are statistically more likely to get shot by the police than unarmed Black Americans. However, she didn't mention where she found the stats in her video, and, in fact, studies show that the opposite is true.

Article continues below advertisement

Those of you that say “Candace Owens isn’t that bad” please justify the comments she said in this video. https://t.co/Ogoc37bEbP — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 26, 2024

Cardi B addressed Candace Owens's comments about Sonya Massey: "Girl, shut up."

Owens continued to defend her feelings about Massey's case in her video. Soon after it was released, she received multiple comments from those who passionately disagreed, including rapper Cardi B. Cardi, who has slammed Owens in the past, expressed her feelings about the video on X (formerly Twitter). "Girl, shut up," Cardi told Owens after repeating the "disturbing" comments she had made. "You don’t feel one little bit of empathy, a little bit of sympathy of how this woman died?"

She continued: "There was no argument, there was no conflict. There was no raised voice, and she got shot." Cardi also warned Owens, "That could be you one day," and mentioned that she's also a Black woman. Owens responded to Cardi in a follow-up video on July 25. Grayson has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct.