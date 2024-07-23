Home > Human Interest "I Rebuke You in the Name of Jesus" — Meaning Behind Sonya Massey's Final Words Massey's father, James Wilburn, said his daughter's final words were a "premonition" of her being allegedly killed by police. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 23 2024, Published 2:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@auntieadvocate

Content Warning: This article mentions police brutality and racism. The body cam footage from a Black woman, Sonya Massey, being shot by police responding to her 911 call shows her chilling yet powerful final words.

The video shows Massey telling police, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," before being shot in her home. Now, many are wondering what the phrase means.

What does "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus" mean?

The phrase "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus" has been popular in the Christian community. By definition, "to rebuke" means "to express strong disapproval" of someone's choices or behavior. Some Christians use the phrase to rebuke Satan and what they may deem Satanic practices.

According to several religious leaders, including Verse by Verse Ministry, "rebuking the devil" isn't supported in Biblical passages.

TW: A woman says, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus” and the officer that SHE called responds with gunfire…If that’s not demonic, I don’t know what is.

Justice for Sonya Massey😔🕊️pic.twitter.com/OR56gZrpue — Dometi Pongo (@Dometi_) July 23, 2024

Those following Sonya Massey's case believe her final words were intentional.

While many have said "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus" about Beyoncé concerts or other frivolous things, many feel Massey saying the phrase to Grayson and his partner was meant in the religious sense.

The body cam footage showed Massey saying "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus" to the officers after Grayson's partner stepped away from her. After hearing her words and noting that Massey was moving toward a pot of boiling water, Grayson replied, "You better f--king not, or I swear to God I’ll f--king shoot you in the f--king face."

Massey quickly said "I'm sorry" to Grayson before the deputies yelled at her to "drop the pot." Massey was then shot three times before calling for emergency services.

That cop being triggered to that degree by “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus” is absolutely wild. — AT (@primediscussion) July 23, 2024

Massey's father, James Wilburn, told CBS News he believed his daughter had a "premonition" that she was in danger and called out to God in her final moments.