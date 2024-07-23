Home > Human Interest Who Are Sonya Massey's Parents? Father Claims Police Tried To "Cover up" Deadly Shooting Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman, was shot by a white officer after calling the police regarding a possible intruder. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 23 2024, Published 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@speakingofracism

Content Warning: This article mentions police brutality and racism. In July 2024, Sonya Massey, a Black woman, was fatally shot in her home by a white Illinois deputy Sheriff, Sean Grayson, after calling 911 for help.

Article continues below advertisement

Grayson's body cam documented him shooting Massey in the head. Now, her father is saying the footage helped him learn the truth of her death.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Sonya Massey's parents? Her father believes police tried to "cover up" the nature of her death.

Sonya Massey died at age 36 and lived in Springfield, Ill. in Sangamon County. According to her obituary, she is survived by her parents, Donna Massey and James Wilburn. Wilburn has been vocal about his daughter's death, including how he and the family were allegedly left in the dark about what happened to Sonya.

On July 23, Wilburn and his attorney, Ben Crump, spoke to Gayle King for CBS News. He claimed he was "never told" Massey was shot by a deputy. Massey's father said he believed she was "shot by the intruder" she called the sheriffs for on July 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Massey's father said he believed she was "shot by the intruder" she called the sheriffs for on July 6.He said it wasn't until his brother told him that Grayson was involved that he learned that the police allegedly attempted to "cover up" the shooting. "The cover-up started from right after it happened," Wilburn said. "Thank God for the body camera footage. It's probably the most horrifying, heart-wrenching thing we've ever seen in our lives, but if it weren't for the body cam footage, we would not have known this occurred."

Article continues below advertisement

Wilburn also addressed some of his daughter's final words, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," as she held a pot of boiling water, which seemingly set the sheriffs off before Grayson shot her. He called Massey's call a "premonition" of the danger she was in and called the officer an "emissary of Satan."

Grayson was fired from his position and is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, all of which he has pleaded not guilty.