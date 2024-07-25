Home > Human Interest Is Sean Grayson Married? New Details About His Personal Life Emerge in Sonya Massey Case Grayson has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Sonya Massey in her Illinois home. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 25 2024, Published 11:33 a.m. ET Source: X/@tariqnasheed

More details have surfaced in connection to Sonya Massey's shooting. Massey, a Black woman, was allegedly shot in the head by former deputy Sean Grayson.

Grayson, has pleaded not guilty to Massey's alleged murder. Now, many are looking into his personal life, including if he's married. Here's what to know.

Is Sean Grayson married?

Grayson, 30, wasn't married at the time of Massey's death on July 6, 2024. We do know he is engaged to Isabel Butterfield, who is reportedly a nurse practitioner in Springfield, Ill. Grayson and Butterfield's wedding is set for Oct. 19, 2024, per their The Knot wedding registry. There's no information on when the couple began dating or when they became engaged. However, his fiancée is reportedly tied to the department he worked at when he responded to Massey's 911 call.

A December 2020 post from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office shows photos of Isabel with retired Sangamon chief deputy Scott Butterfield. In the photos, Butterfield smiles next to two other women who appear to be his wife and daughter as he celebrates his retirement. Multiple reports claim that Scott is Isabel's father and Grayson was hired into the department. However, there is no concrete evidence that Grayson's connection to the Butterfields had anything to do with his job.

After Grayson was fired from his position as deputy sheriff, body cam footage of him allegedly killing Massey surfaced. The footage showed him asking Massey how she was doing "mentally," to which she replied she had taken her medicine that day.