Sonya Massey's Son Says His Mom Was "A Ball of Love" Before Her Tragic Death

Content Warning: This article mentions police brutality and racism. When a Black Illinois woman, Sonya Massey, called the police to her home on July 6, 2024, about a potential prowler outside, what followed was gunfire in her direction at the hands of one of the white responding officers. While he remains in custody after his body cam footage was released, many mourn Massey's death while others are curious about whether or not she left behind any kids.

Not long after Massey was fatally shot in her home, Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson was fired, arrested, and charged with multiple offenses, including three counts of first-degree murder. And as court proceedings continue for the former police officer, Massey's family mourns their immense loss.

Did Sonya Massey have kids? Her son spoke out about his mom.

Following Massey's death, her family and her son, Malachi Hill, spoke out about the loss and what Massey was like as a daughter, mother, and all around person. Hill shared in a CBS News interview on July 24, 2024, that his mom was "a ball of love" toward him. He also said, "She could talk to anybody, you know, and she [was] just the most loving person ever." And, he admitted, it's still "surreal" to him that his mom is no longer with him.

According to Hill and Massey's parents, this crime would not have happened to Massey if she was not a Black woman. "He would have definitely been more cautious, he wouldn't have did that, I don't think," Hill said of responding officer Grayson's actions against Massey. "We're gonna get justice for sure, I know."

