Kris Jenner Shares Heartbreaking Health News in Season 5 of 'The Kardashians' "They found a cyst and, like, a little tumor on my ovary," Kris Jenner says in 'The Kardashians' Season 5. "I've got to have my ovaries taken out." By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 4 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

It feels like only yesterday when The Kardashians debuted on Hulu, but guess what? The beloved Kardashian-Jenner family is already diving into their fifth season of the show! Can you believe it's been around for that long? We're finding it hard to wrap our heads around!

We're now halfway through Season 5 of The Kardashians, and fans have witnessed Kim Kardashian embracing her "actress era" and Kourtney Kardashian Barker welcoming her fourth child. So, what else can we expect? Well, in Episode 7, Kris Jenner shares some concerning health news: She's been diagnosed with a tumor. Keep reading for more details.

Source: Hulu

Kris Jenner reveals tumor diagnosis in 'The Kardashians.'

While on vacation in Aspen, Colo. with Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, the KarJenner matriarch opens up about her health. Kris informs the group that she visited the doctor for a scan, and the results are quite alarming.

Kris itches her nose as she starts to get emotional, telling her daughters, "This just makes me really emotional. They found a cyst and, like, a little tumor on my ovary. And so, I went to the doctor, and Doctor A said that I've got to have my ovaries taken out. And I'm just really emotional about it because, you know, they came in handy with you guys."

Source: Hulu

"I'm emotional about it because that's where all my kids were conceived, and that's where they were grown, in my tummy. And so, this [is a] very sacred place to me," Kris shares in a confessional. As the family chats in Aspen, Khloé receives a phone call from Kourtney. This allows Kris to tell her eldest child about her recent health scare.

"I mean, I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way," Kourtney explains in a confessional. "It's like your womanly power, and it doesn't mean that it's like taking away who she is or what she's experienced, but I would feel this, like, sentimental feeling of what it's created."

In her own confessional, Kim expresses, "To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is like a really big deal, and I feel really sad for her, you know? I couldn't even imagine being in that situation, and how, like, you would feel really scared to be going through that."

Source: Hulu

Back at the dining room table in Aspen, Kris tells the group, "Listen, if I can get through the hip replacement, I can get through this. I don't even-I'm not nervous to be put to sleep. I'm not nervous with Doctor A, she's the best doctor in the world. But then you go to do it and like, it's so real."

An emotional Kris adds, "It's also a thing about getting older, and it's like a sign of, like, 'We'e done with part of your life.' It's a whole chapter that's just [mimics a book closing]."

As everyone continues to grieve, Kendall offers a different perspective: "I get her emotion behind it," she states in a confessional. "I get that it's sad because they have brought, you know, all her kids into the world, which is totally fair. "But at the same time, I'm like, 'What are we gonna use those for anymore?'" she says. "If they're potentially hurting you, let's get 'em out of there." We couldn't agree more!

Source: Hulu