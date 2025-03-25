The Woman Behind The "We Thank You Elon Musk" Song Wants to Occupy Mars With Him "One more kid, one more brand, launching rockets with one hand." By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 25 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Alessandra Basher

Few people love X (formerly Twitter) as much as Elon Musk, who has almost 220 million followers on the website he purchased in October 2022. The CEO of X famously spends a ton of time on the site, which hardly seems possible as he's also the head of DOGE, founder of SpaceX, and CEO of Tesla. Most of the time, Elon reposts either political content that is far-right in nature or that supports him.

Speaking of Elon Musk fanboy content, on March 23, 2025 just before 11 p.m., the DOGE leader shared a video that is really more of a love letter. Titled "We Thank You Elon Musk," the song is a list of what the singer believes are the rocket man's finest accomplishments. Before clicking on it, you are greeted by an image of a woman standing on the bed of a Tesla Cybertruck and gripping a mic stand. Who is she, and what is going on? Here's what we know.

According to the "We Thank You Elon Musk" song, he got rid of woke pain.

The song and accompanying music video were written and recorded by a woman named Alessandra Basher. Sporting a bad wig, cowboy hat, and a t-shirt that reads "The Dogefather" with a pic of Elon, Alessandra spends nearly three minutes obsessing over the Tesla king. She begins by saying that Elon gave us fast cars and rockets built to blast. According to The New York Times, "SpaceX’s giant Starship rocket has launched twice this year [2025], and twice, it has blown up." So, that kind of blast?

Over footage of Elon with what appears to be tears in his eyes, Alessandra thanks Elon for "taking over Twitter's reign" and "eliminating woke pain." She is grateful for the fact that — according to her — he saved free speech for all of us. Two months after purchasing X, Elon began suspending the accounts of journalists who criticized him on the website, per PBS.

Obviously there can't be a bizarre love song written about Elon without mentioning Tesla's self-driving cars. Incidentally, the list of Tesla autopilot accidents is so extensive, there is a Wikipedia page devoted to them. Thank you, Elon! "He's got a master plan for our lives," says Alessandra. Some of that plan includes paying Wisconsin voters $100 to "sign a petition in opposition to 'activist judges,'" in Wisconsin ahead of an election, reported the Associated Press.

The song continues to increase in both ridiculousness and desperation as Alessandra applauds Elon for siring children to keep mankind alive. Unfortunately Elon doesn't seem to have a good relationship, or any relationship, with most of his children. Alessandra is excited about Neuralink, tunnels, living on Mars, and DOGE. Perhaps the best line in a song that doesn't seem to be satire is, "One more kid, one more brand, launching rockets with one hand."

Who is Alessandra Basher?

According to the bio on her YouTube channel, Alessandra is a wife, mom, Tesla, and comedy lover. It looks as if she did have an Instagram account, but it has been disabled. Alessandra replied to her own post of the song on X and addressed the accusations that she is hoping to have Elon's baby. "I adore my husband and my kinked Fallopian tubes are like the old-school auto companies — twisted up, slowing down the flow, and not really getting anything where it needs to go."